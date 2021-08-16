Sumter County Football Team’s scrimmage and season opener cancelled due to COVID

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Varsity Football Team had to cancel its scrimmage game against Spencer in Columbus on Friday, August 13 and its season opener at home against Westover due to the fact that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Panthers were supposed to travel to Columbus on Friday, August 13 for a scrimmage game against Spencer and then open the 2021 season at home against Westover on Friday, August 20.

The Panthers will not be able to take part in football activities until Monday, August 23 because the team must go through a 14-day quarantine period. According to Sumter County High School Athletic Director Coleman Price, once the quarantine period is over, according to GHSA rules, the team will have to go through a five-day re-acclimation period before they can return to competition.

As a result, the Panthers will open the 2021 season at home against Hardaway on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m.