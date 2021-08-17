City of Americus qualifies 3 candidates on Monday
The City of Americus is holding qualifying for city council and mayoral positions this week, Monday 8/16/21 to Friday 8/20/21. As of close of business on Monday, 8/16 Lee Kinnamon had qualified for mayor, Charles Christmas qualified for the council position representing district 4 and Kelvin Pless qualified for the council position representing district 5.
Mayor Barry Blount has vocalized his intent not to seek re-election. Council person Lou Chase has also declined to run for another term. Christmas and Pless are the incumbents for the districts they represent.
