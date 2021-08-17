Possible tornado touch down in Americus

Sumter County Emergency Management notified elected officials and first responders to a possible tornado touch down in the areas of Sharon Circle, Pine Avenue and Wanda Way causing debris and possibly trees on some homes in the area. Emergency Management spoke with the National Weather Service this morning and was advised that the storm spun up so quickly there wasn’t a chance to issue a warning. Damage will be assessed as the sun comes up this morning. Please stay clear of the area as there are trees and power lines down. Georgia Power has been dispatched to work on power restoration. Americus Times-Recorder will update as more information becomes available.

