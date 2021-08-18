August 18, 2021

  • 90°

Area Beat Report 8/17 to 8/18

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Kendrell Bernard (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Jackson, Sophia Lauren (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear/Simple Battery
  • Shelton, Hamil Felix (In Jail), 36, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Waters, Alonzo Maynard (In Jail), 53, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Waters, Sebrina Burts (In Jail), 51, Battery – Family Violence – Misdemeanor

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

8/17

  • 404 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
  • Plains Welcome Center, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 307 West Ellaville St., Entering Auto
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 221 w. Rock Hill Dr., Information for officer
  • Old Andersonville Rd. at GA Hwy 49, Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 19 North and Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
  • 300 Ellis Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 205 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 853 Leslie Lamar Rd. Apt. A, Assist Another Agency
  • 618 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 506, Domestic Disturbance
  • 1101 Southerfield Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704, 911 Hangup

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/17

  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 12D at 6:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 3:20 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Degree
  • 119 South Lee St. at 4:09 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • 100 E. Jefferson at American Pawn at 2:57 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 107 Country Club Apartments Apt. C at 4:49 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:32 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at 3:55 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 605 Lowe St. at 11:08 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • 212 Horton Dr. at 11:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 203B Lakeview Circle at 8:15 p.m., Battery

 

