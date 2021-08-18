August 18, 2021

  • 95°

Contested District 5 race for city council

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 9:34 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

On Tuesday, 8.17.21, Dr. Shirley Reese qualified to represent District 5 of Americus. At current, Dr. Reese and Kelvin Pless are the candidates for the seat. Qualifying for city positions closes today at 4:30PM. Qualifying is taking place at the Municipal Building in downtown Americus.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records