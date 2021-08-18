Sheriff returns from training conference

Press Release from Georgia Sheriffs’ Association 8.18.21

Sheriffs’ Offices in Georgia have many responsibilities such as providing courthouse security, operating jails, transporting inmates and mental patients, performing traffic and law enforcement functions, registering sex offenders and many more. Sheriffs are the chief law enforcement officer of each county and have many mandated responsibilities by state law. As a result of these diverse responsibilities, sheriffs must be knowledgeable of best practices and procedures in many areas. Current concerns of law enforcement as they relate to the Office of Sheriff are addressed during training conferences sponsored by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. Sumter County Sheriff Eric D. Bryant recently returned from the Association’s annual Summer Training Conference held on Jekyll Island, August 2nd – 4th.

One hundred twenty-seven sheriffs from around the state participated in the three-day event. The sheriffs participated in multiple training sessions, received timely information from high-level state officials and conducted Association business.

The conference was devoted to training sessions to update the sheriffs on topics relevant to public safety and the Office of Sheriff. Expert speakers provided training to the sheriffs on leadership, legislative and legal issues, the GSA Chaplains’ Division and their support role within the sheriff’s office and other mandates.

The sheriffs also heard from representatives of the Department of Juvenile Justice, GEMA/ Homeland Security, State Board of Pardons & Parole, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Georgia Supreme court and the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The services required of the Office of Sheriff in every county of the state are critical to the safety of our citizens and are unlike the mandates of all other local or state law enforcement agencies. During this important training event, sheriffs convened to identify viable solutions to complex and costly issues facing sheriffs’ offices and local taxpayers. Their participation is vital if we are to seek out the best practices in fulfilling these important responsibilities,” stated Terry Norris, Executive Director, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

Other highlights of the conference included the installation of the 2021-2022 officers for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. The newly elected officers include: President, Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester, 1st Vice President, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump; 2nd Vice President, Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie and Secretary-Treasurer, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown.

New officers installed for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, Inc. included: President, McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup; 1st Vice President, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff; 2nd Vice President, Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley and Secretary-Treasurer, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell.

The Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is comprised of 159 elected sheriffs with the support of over 70,000 honorary members throughout the state who recognize and appreciate the service of the constitutional Office of Sheriff and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, Inc.