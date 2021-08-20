Area Beat Report 8/18 to 8/20
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jones, Travon Xavier (In Jail), 33, Failure to obey stop sign/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/Possession of Firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Receipt, Possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of substances with intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor
- Slaton, Malik Darrel (In Jail), 20, Failure to Appear
- Wilson, James Reid (In Jail), 44, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Knight, James Jamare (Rebook), 30, back for court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
8/18
- 300 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704, 911 Hangup
- 343 Middle River Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 119 Bear Branch Rd., Welfare Check
- Sumter County Courthouse, Stolen or lost tag
- 808 Upper River Rd., Information for Officer
- Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Welfare Check
- 155 Stonewall Dr., Welfare Check
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 153 5th St., Information for Officer
- 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
- Confederate St. at Johnson St., Suspicious Person
8/19
- 393 Three Bridges Rd., Information for officer
- 175 Holley St., Civil Matter
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 132 Main St. at Honey Hush Salon, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South near Salters Mill Rd., Citation for Speeding
- 149 S. Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Sumter County Lec, Child Molestation
- Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd., Accident
- 185 South Freeman Avenue, Welfare Check
- 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 144 Harvey Priddy Rd., Theft
- GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 1, Citation for Speeding
8/20
- GA Hwy 27 E about Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 20, Warning for Speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Mathis, Melinda D., 50, DUI-Refusal
- Richards, Krista Renee, 21, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
8/18
- 1206 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 1:14 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
- 412 Cherokee St. at 2:01 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 232 Wanda Way at 7:29 a.m., Damage to Property
- 111 Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boat Group at 10:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 12:15 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:19, 2:22, 2:25, 2:28 and 2:31 p.m., Incidents of Contempt of Court
- 120 West Church St. at Georgia Department of Labor at 10:01 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 109 Magnolia Ct. at Magnolia Village Apartments at 1:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Cotton Ave. at 7:35 p.m., Vehicle Colliding with object
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:55 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Murphy Mill Rd. at 11:04 p.m., Discharging firearms in city linits
- 107 Grand Avenue at 11:58 p.m., Missing Person
8/19
- E. Forsyth St. at Hwy 27 East at 1:43 a.m., DUI-Refusal
- 1425 South Lee St. at 3:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 104 Aaron Snipes Sr. Dr. at United Holiness Church at 5:43 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 904-C Moore Circle Unknown at 10:10 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 119 S. Lee St. at 4:30 p.m., Damage to Property
- 102 Apple Blossom Lane at 9:57 p.m., Domestic Dispute
8/20
- Cherokee St. at 12:46 a.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- East Glessner at Elm Avenue at 1:39 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/Possession of Firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Receipt, Possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of substances with intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor
