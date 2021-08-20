Sumter Cycling to host Furlow Walk-Bike to School Day

August 21, 2021

Sumter Cycling will be hosting the Furlow Charter Walk-Bike to School Day walk/ride from the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center to furlow Charter School on Friday, August 27 and everyone is invited to participate. The walk/ride will begin at Griffin Bell at 7:30 a.m.

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting Furlow Walk-Bike to School Day on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 a.m. Everyone is welcomed to join Furlow Charter’s scholars in a walk or bicycle ride from the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center to the Furlow Charter School. Participants should meet at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 7:30 a.m. and will be escorted by the Americus Police Department and Sumter Cycling.

The Georgia Safe Routes to School Program aims to make it safer for students to walk and bike to school and works to help communities develop safe, accessible routes through improvements such as sidewalks, signage, and bicycle lanes. By starting with children and the trip to school, communities become safe places for everyone to walk and bike.

