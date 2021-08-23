Sheriff Bryant asks citizens to be on the lookout for stolen vehicle driven by escaped inmate

AMERICUS – Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant strongly urges the citizens of Sumter County and the surrounding counties to be on the lookout for a Gray 2021 Honda Accord with personalized license plate of BA1LEE. It is suspected that this vehicle was stolen by escaped inmate Rodriguez Germany.

Germany escaped from the Sumter County Correctional Institute during the early hours of this morning. Germany is described as a black male, 30 years of age, 5’9 and weighing approximately 189 lbs.

Germany is from Richmond County and was sentenced to Burglary, Possession of Meth and Marijuana. If anyone sees this individual or this vehicle, they are urged to notify the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094, or call 911.