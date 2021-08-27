Area Beat Report 8/25 to 8/27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jackson, Christopher Monroe (In Jail), 18, City Probation
- Peeples, Jason Lenard (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to Appear
- Sammas, Darren Bryant (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
- Zipperer, Richard Alvin (Bonded Out), 50, Laying Drag/Improper Tag
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/25
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for headlight out
- 125 South Freeman Avenue, Entering Auto
- 766 US Highway 280 East at Office Equipment, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 24, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 24, violation of Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 49 North at railroad tracks, Roadway Blocked
- 157 South Freeman Avenue, Entering Auto
- 111 South Oglethorpe St., Entering Auto
- 512 Winder St., Entering Auto
- Quail Dr. near Mallard Lane, Suspicious Person
- US Highway 19 South, Hit and Run
- 114-C Iris Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Anderson St., Entering Auto
- 356 US Highway 280 West, Burglary
- 111 Jade Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Fieldstone Dr. Suspicious Vehicle
- Lamar Rd. and District Line Rd., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
8/25
- 229 Railroad St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Damage to Property
- 1711 E. Lamar St at WAL-MART, Warrant Executed
- 913 Ridge St., Domestic Dispute
- 234 South Jackson St. at 11:57 p.m., Loud and unnecessary noises – prohibited
- 306 Sharon Dr. at 11:57 a.m., Fraudulent, Misrepresenting or misleading identity
- 907 Park Row St. at 2:20 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 306 Sharon Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
8/26
- South Hampton St. at 12:36 a.m., No Insurance/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Tag Registration requirements
- Murphy Mill Rd. at Lake Jennifer Dr. at 3:59 a.m., Discharging firearms in City Limits/Reckless and Dangerous use
- Elm Avenue at 4:17 a.m., City Probation
- Tripp St. at the Coin Laundry, Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Glenn St. at 7:35 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- N Lee St. at Railway Freight at 3:27 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Lonnie Lane Apt. D at East Oaks at 1:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Cherokee St. at 3:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Damage to Property
- West Church St. at 6:13 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Academy St. at 6:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Forsyth St. at Americus Package Store at 9:18 p.m., 4th Degree Forgery – Felony/Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of drug related objects
- Americus at 10:28 p.m., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 East at 9:06 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Derington, Jessica Renea, 34, Contempt of Court
- Lundy, Sheldon Cresean, 32, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mullins, Fabian, 19, Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
You Might Like
Sheriff Bryant asks citizens to be on the lookout for stolen vehicle driven by escaped inmate
AMERICUS – Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant strongly urges the citizens of Sumter County and the surrounding counties to... read more