August 27, 2021

  • 81°

Area Beat Report 8/25 to 8/27

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:17 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Jackson, Christopher Monroe (In Jail), 18, City Probation
  • Peeples, Jason Lenard (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to Appear
  • Sammas, Darren Bryant (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
  • Zipperer, Richard Alvin (Bonded Out), 50, Laying Drag/Improper Tag

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/25

  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for headlight out
  • 125 South Freeman Avenue, Entering Auto
  • 766 US Highway 280 East at Office Equipment, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 24, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 24, violation of Move Over Law
  • GA Hwy 49 North at railroad tracks, Roadway Blocked
  • 157 South Freeman Avenue, Entering Auto
  • 111 South Oglethorpe St., Entering Auto
  • 512 Winder St., Entering Auto
  • Quail Dr. near Mallard Lane, Suspicious Person
  • US Highway 19 South, Hit and Run
  • 114-C Iris Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 113 Anderson St., Entering Auto
  • 356 US Highway 280 West, Burglary
  • 111 Jade Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Fieldstone Dr. Suspicious Vehicle
  • Lamar Rd. and District Line Rd., Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

8/25

  • 229 Railroad St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St at WAL-MART, Warrant Executed
  • 913 Ridge St., Domestic Dispute
  • 234 South Jackson St. at 11:57 p.m., Loud and unnecessary noises – prohibited
  • 306 Sharon Dr. at 11:57 a.m., Fraudulent, Misrepresenting or misleading identity
  • 907 Park Row St. at 2:20 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 306 Sharon Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree

8/26

  • South Hampton St. at 12:36 a.m., No Insurance/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Tag Registration requirements
  • Murphy Mill Rd. at Lake Jennifer Dr. at 3:59 a.m., Discharging firearms in City Limits/Reckless and Dangerous use
  • Elm Avenue at 4:17 a.m., City Probation
  • Tripp St. at the Coin Laundry, Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Glenn St. at 7:35 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • N Lee St. at Railway Freight at 3:27 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. D at East Oaks at 1:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Cherokee St. at 3:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Damage to Property
  • West Church St. at 6:13 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Academy St. at 6:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Forsyth St. at Americus Package Store at 9:18 p.m., 4th Degree Forgery – Felony/Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of drug related objects
  • Americus at 10:28 p.m., Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 East at 9:06 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Derington, Jessica Renea, 34, Contempt of Court
  • Lundy, Sheldon Cresean, 32, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Mullins, Fabian, 19, Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records