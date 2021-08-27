GSW’s Chris Salamatou named to Peach Belt’s Preseason All-Conference Team

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University junior forward Chris Salamatou has been named to the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Preseason All-Conference Team. Salamatou returns to GSW for his junior season after being named second-team all-conference last season and he is the first GSW men’s soccer player in school history to earn the PBC’s preseason honor.

A native of France, Salamatou played in seven matches with six starts last spring, was tied for the league lead in assists and also led the league in assists per match. He earned PBC Player of the Week honors on March 10, 2021. Salamatou also had a two-goal, three-assist game against North Georgia that was tied for the most points in a single game in the PBC last year.