Area Beat Report 8/30 to 8/31
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dean, Devan Allen (In Jail), 26, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Johnson, Roderick Dantrell (In Jail), 39, City Probation
- Lanier, Erica Devone (Bonded Out), 33, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/30
- GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 19, warnings for headlight out, no proof of insurance and suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 18, warning for taillight out
- Brookdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Improper Backing/Failure to have license on person/No proof of insurance/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Suspicious Vehicle
- 414 Bond St. Lot B, Burglary Attempt
- Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation/False Alarm per key holder on scene
- Hooks Mill Rd. off of GA Hwy 377, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 E at MP 25, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 19 S at Meadowbrook Dairy, Citation for Speeding
- 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway, Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Anderson St., Suspicious Person
- 138 Starling Dr., 911 Hangup
8/31
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warnings for expired registration/APD probation warrant served/Vehicle removed by Peacock Towing/Offender properly turned over to mother at scene of stop
- GA Hwy 49 at Highland Dr., warning for driving on wrong side of the road
- 864 U.S. Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 28, Citation for Speeding. Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for headlight out
- GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 28, Warning for tag light out
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 27, Warnings for failure to dim headlights/tag light out/failure to have license on person
- Orchid Rd. at Aster Dr., Warnings for suspended registration and no license on person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Parker, Keira Monique, 31, Theft By Shoplifting
- Smith, Laqwela Santrell, 35, City Probation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/30
- 1430 Jones Lane, Aggravated Assault
- 300 West Peppermint Way, Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1701 Maxwell St., Domestic Dispute
- 322 Academy St., Assault and Battery
- 258C Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Suspicious Incident
- 1409 Crawford St., Rape/Burglary – 1st Degree
- Poplar St. and Academy St., Miscellaneous Report
- 114 Columbia Avenue, Miscellaneous Report
