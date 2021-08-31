September 1, 2021

  • 75°

Area Beat Report 8/30 to 8/31

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dean, Devan Allen (In Jail), 26, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Johnson, Roderick Dantrell (In Jail), 39, City Probation
  • Lanier, Erica Devone (Bonded Out), 33, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/30

  • GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 19, warnings for headlight out, no proof of insurance and suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 18, warning for taillight out
  • Brookdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Improper Backing/Failure to have license on person/No proof of insurance/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 414 Bond St. Lot B, Burglary Attempt
  • Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation/False Alarm per key holder on scene
  • Hooks Mill Rd. off of GA Hwy 377, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 27 E at MP 25, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 S at Meadowbrook Dairy, Citation for Speeding
  • 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway, Domestic Disturbance
  • 113 Anderson St., Suspicious Person
  • 138 Starling Dr., 911 Hangup

8/31

  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warnings for expired registration/APD probation warrant served/Vehicle removed by Peacock Towing/Offender properly turned over to mother at scene of stop
  • GA Hwy 49 at Highland Dr., warning for driving on wrong side of the road
  • 864 U.S. Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 28, Citation for Speeding. Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for headlight out
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 28, Warning for tag light out
  • District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 27, Warnings for failure to dim headlights/tag light out/failure to have license on person
  • Orchid Rd. at Aster Dr., Warnings for suspended registration and no license on person

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Parker, Keira Monique, 31, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Smith, Laqwela Santrell, 35, City Probation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/30

  • 1430 Jones Lane, Aggravated Assault
  • 300 West Peppermint Way, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1701 Maxwell St., Domestic Dispute
  • 322 Academy St., Assault and Battery
  • 258C Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Suspicious Incident
  • 1409 Crawford St., Rape/Burglary – 1st Degree
  • Poplar St. and Academy St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 114 Columbia Avenue, Miscellaneous Report
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records