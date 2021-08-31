September 1, 2021

Southland Academy’s Morgan Weaver scores a run during one of the Raiders’ two games against Gatewood this past Saturday. The Raiders’ home contest against Terrell Academy, which was scheduled for this afternoon at 4 p.m., has been postponed until Monday, September 27. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Southland’s softball game against Terrell Academy postponed

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raider Softball Team was supposed to host Terrell Academy at 4 p.m. today, but due to inclement weather, the game has been rescheduled for Monday, September 27 at 4 p.m. at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.

The Raiders (4-4) recently split a doubleheader against Gatewood this past Saturday, losing Game 1 by the score of 15-8 and winning Game 2 in dramatic come-from-behind fashion by the score of 11-10.

The Raiders’ next game will be on Thursday, September 2 at Tiftarea Academy in Chula, GA. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

