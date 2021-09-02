September 3, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/1 to 9/2/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Clark, Anna Marie (In Jail), 28, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Washington, Tony Randal (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

9/1

  • GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 27, Citation for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for speeding/warning for suspended registration
  • US Hwy 280 E at Brickyard Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 233 Dupree Rd., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 45 South near Carter Fish Pond Rd., Warning for speeding
  • East Church St. at MTD Food Mart, Alarm Activation
  • Bumphead Rd. near SGTC Parkway, Information for officer
  • 110 Wolf Creek Dr., Animal Complaint
  • Smallpiece Rd. about Thomas Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked
  • Yankee Rd. near Wise Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 127 Jasmine Dr., Assist Another Agency
  • 1779 County Road 45 North, Shots Fired
  • 404 West Ellaville St. at Apt. 1A, Welfare Check
  • U.S. Hwy 19 and Shiloh Rd., warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 346 McMath Mill Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 384 GA Hwy 30 W at Life Point Church, Assist Agency

9/2

  • 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 10, Citation for speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/1

  • 113 GA Hwy 27 at Southland Heights Apartments at 4:30 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 107 Sweat Avenue at C&J Pallet Company at 9:52 a.m., Forgery – 4th Degree (Felony)
  • 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 12:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 945 Felder St. at 5:38 p.m., Damage to Property
  • McCoy St. at 10:30 p.m., Aggravated Assault

 

 

