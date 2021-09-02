Connie Bostick Roland: August 29, 2021

Connie Bostick Roland, 65, of Americus, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at

her sisters residence in Hopeful. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at

Hopeful Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Clay Cloud will officiate. Pallbearers will be Chad Roland, Jamie Roland, Eric Santos, David West, Rodney Conine, and Reggie Bostick. Born December 28, 1955 in Camilla, Georgia, Mrs. Roland was the daughter of the late Nebraska and Emily Josey Bostick. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Americus and the Junior League of Americus. Mrs. Roland was an employee of Sumter County School system from August 1981 until May 2011. During that time she worked as a classroom teacher,

math coach and Assistant Principal. After her retirement from the school system, she worked at The Maze, where she enjoyed visiting with customers and helping decorate seasonal windows. In 2012, she and her daughter

founded “Emie Designs”, where they created and marketed custom jewelry pieces. She loved her yard and gardening. In the months preceding her passing, she enjoyed preparing for the arrival of her grandson, Easton,

who is due in October.

Survivors include her daughter, Emilee Roland (Joel Barley) of Denver, CO; brother, Lee Bostick (Tracey) of Hopeful; sisters, Lynda West (Dimmer) of Hopeful and Glynda Bostick of Hopeful; step-children, Jamie Roland (Missy) of Americus, Chad Roland (Brandi) of Americus; step-grandchildren, Mary Melissa Roland, Ridge Roland, Gabe Roland, Reese Roland and Bryant Roland. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 Wednesday prior to the services at Hopeful Baptist Church. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

