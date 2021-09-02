Tyler Harper visits Sumter County

General election day is November 8, 2022. On your ballot you will have an opportunity to choose Georgia’s next Agriculture Commissioner. Tyler Harper, a Republican state senator representing the 7th district since 2013, hopes you will choose him. Gary Black, the current Agriculture Commissioner will be seeking a seat in the US Senate. Tyler comes with a resume which included Chairmanship of Georgia’s Natural Resources and the Environment Committees. He is also Vice Chair of the Public Safety Committee. Other committees he is a member of include appropriations, agricultural and consumer affairs. He received his BS from the University of Georgia. He studied Agricultural Engineering. He is a small business owner and a farmer. He is passionate about law enforcement and host Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the capitol. He considers himself a “champion for agriculture, natural resources and local law enforcement.”

On Monday, August 30, 2021, Tyler made at stop in Sumter County at South Georgia Technical College to address farming business. However, the Times Recorder was able to have a conversation with him prior to the meeting to hear about his campaign. Tyler cited his passion for both farmers and consumers as reasoning behind his desire for wanting to be the next commissioner. He realizes he has some “significantly big shoes” to fill in following behind Gary Black. He intends to ensure the commissioner’s office continues to see much success as they go forward under his leadership. The drive to keep agriculture as the number one industry in the State of Georgia comes from some of Tyler’s own roots. “As a 7th generation farmer and small businessman who still uses his grandfather’s tractor in the fields tending the same land that his family has had for over 100 years, I have a deep, personal appreciation for Georgia’s agricultural industry – and the millions of local growers it supports.” Tyler has farmed cotton, peanuts and cattle and is particularly fond of South Georgia, as he is lifelong resident of Irwin County.

You can learn more about Tyler at tylerharperga.com