Area Beat Report 9/2 to 9/3
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/2
- 312 Poplar St. at Holley Grocery Store at 3:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 327 McCoy St. at 5:04 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
- 601 Eastview Circle Apt. D at 5:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Burke St. at 5:03 p.m., Drug Activity
- 112 W. Church St. Apt. B at 12:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 111 Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boats at 11:23 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 300 Cherokee St. at 10:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 503 E. Church St. at 1:28 p.m., Death Investigation
- 113 Tom Hall Circle at 6:35 p.m., Drug Activity
9/3
- 204 Patton Dr. at 5:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 102 Palm Ct. at 5:34 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault
