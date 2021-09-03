September 3, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/2 to 9/3

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:27 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/2

  • 312 Poplar St. at Holley Grocery Store at 3:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 327 McCoy St. at 5:04 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
  • 601 Eastview Circle Apt. D at 5:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Burke St. at 5:03 p.m., Drug Activity
  • 112 W. Church St. Apt. B at 12:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 111 Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boats at 11:23 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 300 Cherokee St. at 10:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 503 E. Church St. at 1:28 p.m., Death Investigation
  • 113 Tom Hall Circle at 6:35 p.m., Drug Activity

9/3

  • 204 Patton Dr. at 5:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 Palm Ct. at 5:34 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault
