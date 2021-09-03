GSW Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams “light up” the scoreboard with opening night sweep

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) men’s and women’s soccer teams completed an opening night sweep over Middle Georgia and Albany State. The women started the night off with a 3-0 victory over the ASU Rams and the men’s team, down 2-0 at halftime, staged a come-from-behind victory by scoring three goals in the second half to defeat MGU 3-2.

In the women’s match, GSW freshman goalkeeper Grace O’Shaughnessy earned her first clean sheet (shutout) of her college career. Zyandra Thomas led the team in scoring with one goal in the 12th minute and one assist in the 20th minute. Natalie Martinez (20th minute) and Jordan Plewke (77th minute) added to the scoreboard with one goal each. The Lady Canes had 18 shots in the match, with 13 of those being shots on goal in a dominant performance at both ends.

The men battled back after a slow start in the first half to defeat Middle Georgia 3-2. Each team had six shots a piece in the first half, but the Hurricanes weren’t able to take advantage of their chances and went into halftime trailing MGU 2-0.

However, things changed in the second half as GSW came out swinging. In the 51st minute, junior midfielder Maury Ibarra scored the Hurricanes’ first goal of the match off an assist from sophomore forward Jack Malleret. Then in the 64th minute, Malleret gave GSW the equalizer, tying the game up 2-2.

With just under 12 minutes left in the game, Vincent Montoya and Chris Salamatou paired up for the game-winning goal to complete the second-half comeback over the Knights.

The Lady Hurricanes will travel up to Central, SC on Saturday, September 4 to take on Southern Wesleyan University. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3 p.m. The GSW men’s team will be heading towards that same area on Saturday, September 4 to take on North Greenville University. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 11 a.m.