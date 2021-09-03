Stephen Manson Curlee: September 2, 2021

Stephen Manson Curlee, age 53, of Americus, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born in Buena Vista, GA., on July 4, 1968 to Bobby and Mary Curlee. Mr. Curlee was Baptist by faith. He was a member of Kapa Sig at Georgia Southwestern, Raced Legends, Pro Challenge, and Motorcycles. He was a loving father, who cherished his children and they were the love of his life. Stephen was always happy and a joy to be around. He loved to make everyone smile. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs and anything that went fast. He enjoyed cooking for his family.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Chris Hurt officiating.

Survivors include son, Jaycob Curlee and his wife Abbie of Pratville, AL.; daughter, Josie Curlee of Americus; father Bobby Curlee of Georgetown; two sisters, Lisa Jackson and her husband Joe of Cordele and Kellie Huff and her husband Robbie of Watkinsville, GA.; two stepsisters, Tina Brazel of Georgetown and Kim Jordan of Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Curlee and brother Brandon Curlee.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to a charity of your choice.

