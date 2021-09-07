September 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/3 to 9/7

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barron, Stephen Bernard (In Jail), 45, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear
  • Bess, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Parole Violation/Probation Violation
  • Bradley, Dakarion Montray (In Jail), 17, Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of pistol or revolver by person under the age of 18.
  • Brown, Ja’kyrah Nicole (In Jail), 19, Robbery/Failure to Appear
  • Cross, Lashan Renae (In Jail), 41, Forgery – 4th degree-checks under $1,500.00
  • Dawson, Russell (Bonded Out), 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI – Drugs/Alcohol/Speeding
  • Dodson, Kenyatta Renee (In Jail), 28, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Battery
  • Eggers, Shane Dustin (In Jail), 42, Failure to Appear
  • Hernandez, Angel Eduardo (Bonded Out), 42, Driving while unlicensed/Failure to yield right of way, turning
  • Lewis, Jereme Morell (Bonded Out), 35, Failure to Appear
  • Lincoln, Carlteria Jasmen (In Jail), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Registration and license requirements
  • Mahome, Antonious Dibiase (In Jail), 39, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Drugs & Alcohol/Probation Violation
  • Munson, Lonnie Rashad (Bonded Out), 31, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Neal, Lashonda Dianna (In Jail), 36, Forgery – 1st Degree/Criminal Trespass/Giving false name. address or birthdate to police officer
  • Nobles, Jessica Lynn (Bonded Out), 50, DUI-Alcohol
  • Parker, Andrew Miguel (Bonded Out), 22, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Phillips, Benjamin Chance (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
  • Prince, James Edward (Rebook), 25, Back For Court
  • Shelley, Jeffery Darnell (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third Degree
  • Stafford, Tony Lee (In Jail), 53, Failure to Appear
  • Wingate, Robert William (In Jail), 38, Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/3

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Assist Motorist
  • 105 Confederate St., Suspicious Person
  • 386 GA Hwy 280 W, Vehicle Theft
  • Rock Hill and West Rock Hill, Probation Violation
  • 2548 GA Hwy 49 S, Neighbor Dispute
  • 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Freeman Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 226 McLittle Bridge Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1329 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm activation
  • 900 Block of GA Hwy 30 West, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 775 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
  • 1949 GA Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
  • 149 Grover Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 222 Lexington Circle, Suspicious Person
  • 187 Sylvan Place, Information for officer
  • 110 U.S. Hwy 280 West, Suicide Threat

9/4

  • 241 Buttercup Lane, Alarm Activation
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Citation for Speeding
  • 247 GA Hwy 27 East, Civil Matter
  • 300 Block of Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd., Shots Fired
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 705, Assist Another Agency
  • U.S. Hwy 19 at Magnolia St., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • 383 Highway 280 west, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/warnings for broken tail light lens and driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of name or address change
  • 138 North Village Dr., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 377 at MM 08, Accident Involving Deer

9/5

  • 418 North Spring Creek Circle, Theft
  • McLittle Bridge Rd., Roadway Blocked
  • Church St. at Miller Fullard Dr., Verbal warning for expired revalidation decal
  • Lamar St. at Reese St., Warning for Speeding
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Bridge, No Parking Zone
  • 126 GA Highway 195 North, Animal Complaint
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 707, 911 Hangup
  • 101 Town Creek Circle, Civil Matter
  • 126 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 154 Gary Brewer Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 209E Shore Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 377 at Tommy Hooks Rd., Warning in reference to expired registration
  • 108 Sandstone Dr., Assist Another Agency
  • 120 North Carter Fishpond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Warnings for driving on the wrong side of roadway/failure to have license on person/driving on wrong side of roadway
  • GA Hwy 195 and GA Hwy 49 North, Accident Report
  • Rainbow Terrace and Pecan Terrace, Information For Officer

9/6

  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 24, Citation for Speeding
  • 243 Phil Jones Senior Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • 116 Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 25, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 4, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 E at GA Hwy 195, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 19 North at South GA Tech Pkwy, Citation for Speeding
  • Lamar St. at Hampton St., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Highway 280 East at District Line Rd., Warnings in reference to headlight and tag light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 18, Warning for tag light out
  • 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Warning for tag light out
  • GA Hwy 30 at Trail Lane, Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • Lamar Road at Tommy Warren Road, Warning for tag light out
  • 2194 GA Hwy 30, Damage to Property

9/7

  • 455 Hwy 280 W, Bad Child
  • 363 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • MLK Blvd. at GA Hwy 30, warning for tag light requirements/Child not properly strapped in car safety seat
  • 121 Lawhorn Circle, Welfare Check
