Lady Panthers volleyball team sweeps Randolph-Clay rather easily

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Girls’ Volleyball Team had an easy time of it with Randolph-Clay (RCHS), as the Lady Panthers scored eight straight points on service aces on their way to winning Set 1 by the score of 25-6. Though RCHS took an early 3-1 lead in the second set, the Lady Panthers out scored the Lady Red Devils 24-12 the rest of the way to win the second set 25-15 and sweep the match 2-0 on Tuesday, September 7 at the Panther Den.

RCHS served first to begin the match, but a service error gave the Lady Panthers the first point of the match and the side out. After that, SCHS scored eight unanswered points as Ty Harvey served eight straight service aces to give the Lady Panthers a 9-1 lead.

The Lady Red Devils struggled to return the serves and could not generate any offense against the Lady Panthers. As a result, SCHS went on to win the first set 25-6.

RCHS was able to take an early 3-1 lead in the second set, but the Lady Panthers recovered and went on a 7-1 run to take an 8-4 lead. In the second set, the Lady Red Devils were somewhat better at receiving and getting the ball back over the net to SCHS, but they still did not pose a threat offensively and the Lady Panthers would go on to take the second set 25-15, thus sweeping the match 2-0 in the best of three set format.

The Lady Panthers (2-4) will face RCHS in a rematch in Cuthbert on Tuesday, September 14 at 5 p.m.