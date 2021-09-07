Sumter County Football Team’s game at Central (Macon) postponed due to COVID-19 issue

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Varsity Football Team (SCHS) was scheduled to play its first GHSA Region 2-AAA contest at Central (Macon) on Thursday, September 16. However, according to SCHS Athletic Director Coleman Price, a member of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend, which has resulted in all football activities having to be shut down for the next 10 days.

Price told the Americus Times-Recorder that the Panthers will not be able to return to the practice field until Tuesday, September 14, which will not be enough time for the GHSA’s required re-acclimation period to be completed. Price also stated that the game against Central (Macon) will be rescheduled for Friday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium in Macon.

This is the second time this season that SCHS has had to postpone or cancel a game due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The Panthers’ season opener against Westover, which was scheduled for August 20 of this year, had to be canceled due to a COVID-19 issue with one of its players.

The Panthers (0-2) are schedule to play their next game at home on Friday, September 24 against Region 2-AAA opponent Peach County. Kickoff from Alton Shell Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.