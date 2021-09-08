Area Beat Report 9/7 to 9/8
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports
- Biggins, Terrance Corte (Bonded Out), 33, Tail light lenses required/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Brown, Mona Houston (In Jail), 17, Battery/Aggravated Assault
- Edmonds, Kortni Jenee (Bonded Out), 37, Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Franks, Massey Cole (In Jail), 19, Child Molestation/Rape/Incest/Sexual Battery
- Gordon, Michael Marion (In Jail), 19, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Leverett, Saniyah Ambrahniyah (In Jail), 17, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18
- Parks, Shakelby Patrece (In Jail), 26, Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
- Sutton, Oscar Lee (In Jail), 54, Probation Violation
- Tookes, Maurice Antonio (In Jail), 44, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/7
- 455 Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
- 363 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- MLK Blvd. at GA Hwy 30, Warning for tag light requirements/Citation for child safety restraint, child of one years of age was not restrained properly
- 121 Lawhorn Circle, Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 1, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 30 West at MM 3, Warning for speeding
- Patterson at North Jackson, Warning for stop sign violation
- 19 South at Cemetery Rd., Warning for expired tag
- 4262 GA Hwy 280 E at Volume Power Sport, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 3, Warning for speeding
- 277 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Civil Matter
- 228 Ed Carson Dr., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 North at South GA Tech Parkway, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 10, Warnings for tail light requirements and failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 21, Warnings for break light out and failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 20, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 16, Assist Motorist
- 1949 Highway 49 N, 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for speeding
- Upper River Road at Lane Store Rd., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, Citation for Speeding
- 900 Southwestern Circle Building 700, Animal Complaint
- South Freeman at Winder St., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 10, Warning for tag light violation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 10, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Salters Mill Rd., Citation for Speeding
- Mask Rd. at Graystone Dr., Warning for tag light out
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, Tag light required/Obstruction of law enforcement officer/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Highway 49 N at Bypass, Warning issued for headlight being out
- Highway 49 N at MM 25, Warning issued for speeding
- 687 Mask Rd., Burglary
- 128 Pecan Terrace, Assist Another Agency
9/8
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 28, Citation for speeding/warning for unauthorized blue/red lights
- 766 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 49, Warning for tag light out
