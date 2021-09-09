Community Calendar: September 2021

Sumter County Board of Commissioners

9.14.2021 Regular Meeting: 6PM

City of Americus

9.16.2021 City Council Agenda Setting Meeting: 6PM

9.23.2021 City Council Regular Meeting: 6PM

Commissions and Authorities



Historic Preservation Commission – Tuesday, September 14, 4:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.

This meeting will be held virtually.

Planning & Zoning Commission – Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 4:00 PM.

Americus/Sumter County Theater Authority – Thursday, September 16, at 5pm. Pace Conference Room, Rylander Theater.

Land Bank Authority – Wednesday, September 1, 1:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.

Main Street Board – Thursday, September 9,9:00 a.m.

Sumter County Board of Education

9.9.2021 Regular Meeting: 7pm

Face Book Live under Sumter County Schools

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting

9.21.2021 Scheduled Meeting: 6PM

63 Valley Drive Americus, GA

Area Events

9.9.2021 GSW Gold Rush Thursday, wear gold to support GSW

9.9.21 Americus and Sumter County Hospital Authority meeting, 5:30PM

9.11.2021 9/11 Memorial, 8:46 AM, please begin gathering at 8:30AM

Sumter County Courthouse

9.11.2021 Community Calm Class presented by Phoenix Heart Healing 10AM-11AM

111 Habitat Street Building C Suite N1, contact number 413.320.7760. An ongoing event every second Saturday of the month.

9.14.2021 Blood Drive, South Georgia Technical College, 10AM-2PM

To make an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code SGTC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS

9.16.2021 GSW Day of Giving and Gold Rush Day

9.17.21 Americus city-wide cleanup day

9.23.21 GSW Gold Rush Day, wear gold to support GSW

9.23.2021 Taste of Sumter: 6pm-9pm

Downtown Americus

9.25.2021 Plains Peanut Festival

9.30.2021 GSW Gold Rush Day, wear gold to support GSW

Friday Night Lights Local high schools are playing football! Check with your team for times and locations.

