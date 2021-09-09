South Georgia Technical College ranked 11th best in nation in graduation rates by The Chronicle of Higher Education

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) was featured recently in The Chronicle of Higher Education for two-year colleges with the best three-year graduation rates. SGTC was ranked as the 11th best nationally, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

The rankings were released in the August 20, 2021 edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education and SGTC was the 11th best two-year public college in the nation for graduation rates of first-time, full-time, degree or certificate seeking students who entered in the fall of 2016 and completed an associate degree or earned a certificate at the same institution within 150 percent of the normal time to completion for that program. Students pursuing two-year degrees for example, counted as graduating if they had completed the program in three years (by August 31, 2019).

“South Georgia Technical College has led the Technical College System of Georgia as the most efficient college for the past five years in graduation and retention rates based on enrollment numbers and now we are also being recognized by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the top colleges in the nation for those same indicators or measures,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia, Kansas was listed as the top two-year public institution with the best three-year college rates. They had an adjusted cohort of 93 students and 71 of those students completed their designated programs within 150 percent of expected time for an overall completion rate of 76.3 percent. Over 35.5 percent of those students completed in less than two-year year programs and 40.9 percent completed two-year programs.

The other colleges listed in the top 10 with best graduation rates were: State Technical College of Missouri, Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota; Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota; Northwest Iowa Community College; De Anza College in Cupertino, California; Samson Community College in Clinton, North Carolina; Olney Central College in Olney, Illinois; North Central Kansas Technical College, and Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois.

SGTC was listed as 11th in the nation with over 347 students in the cohort. That was the third largest cohort among the two-year colleges ranked in the top 11 spots. Of those 347 students, 217 completed their programs within 150 percent of expected time and there was an overall completion rate of 62.5%. Nearly 34% completed less than two-year programs and 29.1% completed two-year programs.

“This acknowledgment by The Chronicle of Higher Education is validation for the excellent work that the faculty and staff at South Georgia Technical College are providing for students. Our student body consists of many first-time college students, individuals who are employed while continuing their education, and parents who are not only working but caring for young children or elderly parents,” explained Dr. Watford. “We recognize that many students face enormous obstacles that include personal and financial challenges. They are to be commended for choosing to come or return to college and to complete their studies. We are working to change the lives of our students but also for their families and our communities.”

The Chronicle of Higher Education evaluated over 850 two-year public institutions for these rankings and SGTC was the only two-year college in Georgia listed among the top 25 colleges in the nation.

“I am honored and humbled to lead South Georgia Technical College. I am thankful for the faculty, staff, and administrators who work hard every day to make this the best technical college in Georgia. I appreciate the students who choose South Georgia Tech for their education and I am thankful for the business and communities that support our efforts to change lives.”

SGTC is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia to provide on-campus housing and provide students with the Complete College Experience. SGTC is recognized nationally for its academics, athletics, and student activities.

For more information about the college or to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs offered visit: southgatech.edu. The college will be offering eight-week mini-mester classes beginning Wednesday, October 13. For more information about in-person or on-line class opportunities contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Crisp County.