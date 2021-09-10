Area Beat Report 9/9 to 9/10
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Alridge, Sheila Teresa (In Jail), 46, Housing for Ellaville PD
- Baker-Robinson, Jeremiah (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery/False Imprisonment
- Hall, Tyrell Kivon Rashad (In Jail), 22, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Minter, Samuel Lamar (In Jail), 40, City Contempt of Court
- Smith, Travis Wade (In Jail), 21, Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Wilborn, Montavious Lajames (In Jail), 19, Holding for Appling County Sheriff’s Office
- Wooden, Sean Breavor (In Jail), 25, Holding for Dougherty County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/9
- S Bond St. at Church St., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 27 E about Mile Post 17, Accident Involving Deer
- 523 US Highway 19 South, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 E about Poole Gin House Rd., Citation for Speeding
- 151 Fox Stevens Rd., Neighbor Dispute/Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 201 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Cardinal Court, Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 707, 911 Hangup
- 136 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 22, Roadway Blocked
9/10
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 21, Warning for Speeding
- Highway 30 west at MM 4, Warning for Speeding
- 149 Grover Dr., Welfare Check
- 153 Sunset Park, Assist Another Agency
- 703 Southwestern Circle, 911 Hangup
