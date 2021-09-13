September 14, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/10 to 9/13

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:48 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bryan, Kelly Ann (Boned Out), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession and use of drug-related objects
  • Clemons, Kevin Edward (In Jail), 40, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Failure to maintain lane
  • Jordan, Dantrell Devonta (In Jail), 26, Criminal Trespass/Battery
  • Laster, Brittany Renee (Bonded Out), 28, Criminal Trespass
  • McArthur, Lashonda Shatina (Bonded Out), 40, Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-drugs and alcohol/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change of name or change of address/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Preston, Adam Tyler (Released to another jail), 25, Holding for Webster County
  • Sexton, Camryn Andrew (Released to another jail), 29, Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Glue/Aresol/Toxic Vapor
  • Smith, Christopher Bernard (Weekender), 45, Weekender
  • Williams, Brandon Christopher (In Jail), 27, Holding for Richland PD

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/10

  • 149 Grover Dr., Welfare Check
  • 153 Sunset Park, Assist Another Agency
  • 703 Southwestern Circle, 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 21, Warning for Speeding
  • Highway 30 West at MM4, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Post 23, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 E near Middle River Rd., Littering from a motor vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 E at MM 34, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Steel Bridge Rd., Stalking – Misdemeanor
  • Forsyth St. near Oglethorpe Avenue, Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Magnolia St. at MLK, Warning for seat belt violation
  • MLK at MM 11, Warning for Seat Belt Violation
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 259 GA Hwy 30 West, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 190 Jenkins Rd., Information for officer
  • 1200 Block of GA Hwy 30 West, Warning for seat Belt Violation/Warning for not updating address on license within 60 days of change
  • GA Hwy 30 at Joe Buchannan Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • Highway 30 W at Cartwright Rd., Warning in reference to tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12, Warning for expired registration
  • GA Hwy 49 at Harper Subdivision Rd., Warning for improper stopping
  • Highway 30 W at Mockingbird Rd., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
  • Fox Stephens Rd. at Claude Harvey Rd., Warning for tag light out
  • GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 5, Warnings for expired registrations on truck and trailer
  • Wise Road at Yankee Rd., Warning for tag light out
  • 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 West, Traffic Accident
  • 864 Highway 280 E, Alarm Activation
  • 176 James Hart Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 543 Lakewood Avenue, Theft
  • Lee St. Rd. at Mask Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Bumphead Rd. at School Zone, Warning for no passing in curve, no passing zone
  • Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music

9/11

  • GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-drugs/alcohol/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of address change/Possession of open alcohol container
  • GA Hwy 49 at Horseshoe Circle, Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • GA Hwy 3 at Orchard Dr., Citations for seat belt violations
  • 668 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 E at Briarpatch, Warning for headlight requirements
  • Felder St. at Wildwood Circle, Traffic Stop
  • 105 North Pointe Circle, Alarm Activation
  • Confederate St. at Anderson St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 109 Magnolia Rd., Loud Music
  • GA Hwy 30 at Trail Lane, Warning for failur3 to dim headlights
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Warning for tag light and excessive radio volume
  • GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Warnings for tag light/failure to signal lane change/no license on person
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warnings for tag light and stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 19 N at Shiloh Rd., Warning issued for headlight

9/12

  • Anthony Dr. at GSW Baseball Field, Warning issued for tail light
  • 208 Prison Walk, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 45 at GA Hwy 27, Shots Fired
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for no headlights
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12, Warning for expired registration
  • West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Possession an use of drug-related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 486 Mask Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 2381A Lee St. Rd., Information for officer
  • North Jackson to Sunset Park Wooden Path, Aggravated Assault
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • 414A North Bond St., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 at Experiment Station Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • Woodland Ave. at Felder St., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 45 at Green Store Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 45 at Youngs Mill Rd., Warning for expired tag
  • 300 Block of GA Hwy 45, Warning for headlight out
  • GA Hwy 377 near Mile Marker 1, Accident Involving Deer

9/13

  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for seat belt violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for failure to signal for lane change or turn
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Warnings for stop sign violation and distracted driving
  • 766 US Highway 19 South, Alarm Activation
  • 125 Seaboard St., Alarm Activation

 

