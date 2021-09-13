Area Beat Report 9/10 to 9/13
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bryan, Kelly Ann (Boned Out), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Clemons, Kevin Edward (In Jail), 40, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Failure to maintain lane
- Jordan, Dantrell Devonta (In Jail), 26, Criminal Trespass/Battery
- Laster, Brittany Renee (Bonded Out), 28, Criminal Trespass
- McArthur, Lashonda Shatina (Bonded Out), 40, Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-drugs and alcohol/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change of name or change of address/Possession of open alcohol container
- Preston, Adam Tyler (Released to another jail), 25, Holding for Webster County
- Sexton, Camryn Andrew (Released to another jail), 29, Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Glue/Aresol/Toxic Vapor
- Smith, Christopher Bernard (Weekender), 45, Weekender
- Williams, Brandon Christopher (In Jail), 27, Holding for Richland PD
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/10
- 149 Grover Dr., Welfare Check
- 153 Sunset Park, Assist Another Agency
- 703 Southwestern Circle, 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 21, Warning for Speeding
- Highway 30 West at MM4, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Post 23, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E near Middle River Rd., Littering from a motor vehicle
- GA Hwy 280 E at MM 34, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 South at Steel Bridge Rd., Stalking – Misdemeanor
- Forsyth St. near Oglethorpe Avenue, Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Magnolia St. at MLK, Warning for seat belt violation
- MLK at MM 11, Warning for Seat Belt Violation
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 259 GA Hwy 30 West, Suspicious Vehicle
- 190 Jenkins Rd., Information for officer
- 1200 Block of GA Hwy 30 West, Warning for seat Belt Violation/Warning for not updating address on license within 60 days of change
- GA Hwy 30 at Joe Buchannan Rd., Warning for Speeding
- Highway 30 W at Cartwright Rd., Warning in reference to tail light requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12, Warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 49 at Harper Subdivision Rd., Warning for improper stopping
- Highway 30 W at Mockingbird Rd., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- Fox Stephens Rd. at Claude Harvey Rd., Warning for tag light out
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 5, Warnings for expired registrations on truck and trailer
- Wise Road at Yankee Rd., Warning for tag light out
- 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 280 West, Traffic Accident
- 864 Highway 280 E, Alarm Activation
- 176 James Hart Rd., Suspicious Person
- 543 Lakewood Avenue, Theft
- Lee St. Rd. at Mask Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Bumphead Rd. at School Zone, Warning for no passing in curve, no passing zone
- Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
9/11
- GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-drugs/alcohol/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of address change/Possession of open alcohol container
- GA Hwy 49 at Horseshoe Circle, Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- GA Hwy 3 at Orchard Dr., Citations for seat belt violations
- 668 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 280 E at Briarpatch, Warning for headlight requirements
- Felder St. at Wildwood Circle, Traffic Stop
- 105 North Pointe Circle, Alarm Activation
- Confederate St. at Anderson St., Suspicious Vehicle
- 109 Magnolia Rd., Loud Music
- GA Hwy 30 at Trail Lane, Warning for failur3 to dim headlights
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Warning for tag light and excessive radio volume
- GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Warnings for tag light/failure to signal lane change/no license on person
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warnings for tag light and stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 19 N at Shiloh Rd., Warning issued for headlight
9/12
- Anthony Dr. at GSW Baseball Field, Warning issued for tail light
- 208 Prison Walk, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 45 at GA Hwy 27, Shots Fired
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for no headlights
- 153 Sunset Park Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12, Warning for expired registration
- West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Possession an use of drug-related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 486 Mask Rd., Animal Complaint
- 2381A Lee St. Rd., Information for officer
- North Jackson to Sunset Park Wooden Path, Aggravated Assault
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- 414A North Bond St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 at Experiment Station Rd., Citation for Speeding
- Woodland Ave. at Felder St., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 45 at Green Store Rd., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 45 at Youngs Mill Rd., Warning for expired tag
- 300 Block of GA Hwy 45, Warning for headlight out
- GA Hwy 377 near Mile Marker 1, Accident Involving Deer
9/13
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for failure to signal for lane change or turn
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Warnings for stop sign violation and distracted driving
- 766 US Highway 19 South, Alarm Activation
- 125 Seaboard St., Alarm Activation
