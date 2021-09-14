Area Beat Report 9/13 to 9/14/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Fuller, Alexandria Cherrell (In Jail), 27, Battery/Family Violence/Misdemeanor
- Holmes, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 71, Failure to register as a sex offender/Failure to comply with requirements/Providing false information
- Jordan, Dantrell Devonta (Bonded Out), 26, Criminal Children Trespass/Battery
- Taylor, Brittany Yatavia (Bonded Out), 34, Cruelty to Children/Causing excessive physical or mental pain – 1st Degree Batery/Family Violence (1st Degree Misdemeanor)
- Williams, Brandon Christopher (In Jail), 27, Holding for Richland PD
- Williams, Cherry Machelle (In Jail), 52, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/13
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for failure to signal lane change or turn
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Warnings for stop sign violation and distracted driving
- 766 US Hwy 19 South, Alarm Activation
- 125 Seaboard St., Alarm Activation
- James Hart Rd. at McMath Mill Rd. Ext., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- 212 Poplar St., Failure to register as a sex offender/ Failure to comply with requirements/Providing false information
- GA Hwy 19 North at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Traffic Accident
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 454 Wiggins Rd., Welfare Check
- 1949 Hwy 49 N, 911 Hangup
- 256 E. Rock Hill Dr., Theft
- GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr., 911 Hangup
- 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
9/14
- MLK at Patterson St., Expired or no registration or title
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Rd., Warnings for Speeding and headlight out
- South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
- 2437 South Lee St., Burglary
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 9/10 to 9/13
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Bryan, Kelly Ann (Boned Out), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession and... read more