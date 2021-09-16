Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/16
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Britt, Shanmus Jarrod (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Franks, Delia Denise (In Jail), 24, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Amphetamines/Possession of Schedule I controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of sawed off shotgun
- Hoffman, Shea Dustin (Rebook), 34, Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Lembrick, Vicky Leshonne (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- McPhail, Mitchell Caleb (In Jail), 24, Forgery -4th Degree
- Pouncil, Jayln Simone (In Jail), 23, USMS
- Sinn, Grantley Hunter (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
- Woods, Wayne (In Jail), 43, Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Items prohibited for possession by inmates
- Wright, Wayne (In Jail), 65, Theft By Shoplifting/Georgia Lottery for Education Fraud/Theft By Taking – Felony
- Clark, Javaris Shawn (In Jail), 19, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
- Jones, Antarus Montrel (In Jail), 42, Simple Battery/Family Violence
- Pough, Ann Marie (In Jail), 46, Holding for Bibb County
- Tucker, Gary Scott (Rebook), 48, Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense MSD)/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Simple Assault
- Walker, Eric Jarrod (Rebook), 43, Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Aggravated Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/14
- 2437 S. Lee St., Burglary
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Warning for headlight requirements
- MLK at Patterson St., Expired or no registration or title
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Warning for Speeding and headlight out
- South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding and Driving in violation of Class CP Permit
- South GA Tech Parkway near Hwy 49 Round About, Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 E at MM 22, Warning for Speeding
- MLK at Turn Lane at Lester St., Citations for Hands Free Device and Seat Belt Violation
- 361 McMath Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 526 Commerce Rd., Livestock in Road
- 126 E. Ridgewood Dr., Shots Fired
- 158 Jenkins Rd., 911 Hangup
- 221 W Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- USMS Columbus Sumter County Detention Center
- 228 W Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22, Citation for Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- Southland Rd. in front of Southland Academy, Driver given warnings for infractions
- 104 Stuart Way, Alarm Activation
- 168 Floyd Rd., Civil Matter
- 221 W Rock Hill Dr. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Theft
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot 1, Domestic Disturbance
- 478 Tallent Store Road, Welfare Check
9/15
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
- 122 Thrasher Rd., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 E about Mile Post 18, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1138 US Hwy Civil Matter
- 644 US Hwy 19 South, Harassing Phone Calls
- Mask R. near Hooks Mill Rd., Livestock in Road
- 113 Pierce Dr., VIN Inspection
- 506 Hwy 280 East at Get and Go, Alarm Activation
9/16
- 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
- 208 South ML Hudson, Domestic Disturbance
- 1256 GA Hwy 280 East at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- McCray, Raymond, 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony/Tag/Registration requirements/Obstruction
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/15
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Beamon, Maleiah Brayiane, 17, Theft By Shoplifting Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, Contempt of... read more