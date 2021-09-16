Russell Bruce Giddings: September 13, 2021

Russell Bruce Giddings, 72 of Preston GA, passed away Monday September 13, 2021. A memorial service with military honors will be held 11 am Saturday September 18, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church. Rev. Curtiss Moore will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Russell Bruce Giddings was born December 2, 1948 in Wetumpka, Alabama. He was the son of the late Eldridge Posey Giddings and the late Margaret Oline Grier. He served in the United State Army and worked for Howard Sheppard Trucking Company.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Bush Giddings of Preston. A daughter and son-in-law Lana Mays (Tracy) of Cordele. A sister and brother-in-law Linda Giddings Ethridge (Reagan) of Americus and a brother and sister-in-law Eldridge P. “Shaker” Giddings Jr. (Patricia) of Americus. Two grandchildren Chad Mays, Harlie Mays and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church 947 Felder Street Americus, Ga 31709.

