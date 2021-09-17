Community Calendar September 2021: Updated

City of Americus

9.23.2021 City Council Regular Meeting: 6PM

Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 98291543546

Password: 487543

Call-in Option: 646.876.9923

Commissions and Authorities

Planning & Zoning Commission – Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 4:00 PM.

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1992, the City of Americus does not discriminate on the basis of disability, and is willing to assist citizens with special needs. If you have a hearing or vision disability and wish to attend this or any of these meetings, please contact us at (229) 924-4411 or City of Americus, 101 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709, s

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting

9.21.2021 Scheduled Meeting: 6PM

63 Valley Drive Americus, GA

Area Events

9.18.2021 Americus city-wide cleanup day 8AM-1PM for more information visit keepamericusbeautiful on Facebook.

9.19.2021 Mayoral Forum, Lee Kinnamon candidate, 7PM

Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 525 677 3347

9.20.21 Mayoral Forum, Marcell Baker candidate, 7PM

Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 525 677 3347

9.22.2021 Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic COVID-19 vaccination event: Citizens’ Bank of Americus 10AM-1PM

119 N. Lee Street

Call 312-MYMD to make an appointment, which is encouraged, however walk-ins will be welcomed.

9.23.2021 GSW Gold Rush Day, wear gold to support GSW

9.23.2021 Taste of Sumter: 6pm-9pm

Downtown Americus

9.25.2021 Plains Peanut Festival Bike Ride. To register contact sumtercycling.org

9.25.2021 Free Men’s Health Screening, 7:30am –11:30am

Phoebe Primary Care of Americus, 122 HW 280 W Building 3, Suite A

9.30.2021 GSW Gold Rush Day, wear gold to support GSW

Up Coming in October:

10.09.2021 Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic COVID-19 vaccination event, 10am to 2pm

Americus Train Depot, 329 S. Jackson St. Call 312-MYMD for appointment. Appointments recommended; walk-ins accepted.

Friday Night Lights Local high schools are playing football! Check with your team for times and locations.