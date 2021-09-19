Mr. William Wilson Reid: September 18, 2021

Mr. William Wilson Reid, age 61, of Americus passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 21st at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Hugh Harbort will officiate. A visitation will be held Monday, September 20th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Home.

William Wilson Reid was born on November 11, 1959 in Americus, GA. William was the son of the late James Clifton Reid and the late Ella Pryor Wilson Reid. He graduated from Southland Academy and attended Georgia Southwestern College. He was co-owner of Reid Brothers Farming Co. from 1979 until 2002. He was then the co-owner of Reid Brothers Irrigation from 2002 until 2019. William currently served as the County Commissioner for District 5 in Sumter County. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

William’s hobbies included working in his yard, collecting John Deere toy tractors, and most recently running and riding his bike. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was very proud of each of his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed participating in 5K races with his wife. On Saturdays, you could find him cheering on the University of Georgia Bulldogs. His work ethic, selflessness, and willingness to serve others was reflected in all that he did.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, DeAnn Young Reid, of Americus; one son, William Blake Reid (Emmy) of Vienna; two grandchildren, Ella and Bryce Reid of Vienna; two daughters, Alli Reid of Americus, Andi Reid of Savannah; one brother, “Jim” Reid (Patti) of Americus. He is also survived by his mother in law Vaudine Walton (Ronnie) of Plains; three brothers in law, George Young (Stephanie) of Plains, David Young (Mandy) of Plains, Mark Young of Americus; and one sister in law, Julie Humphries (Derek) of Plains. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 961 Shiloh Road, Americus, Ga 31719 or a charity of your choice.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.