Area Beat Report 9/17 to 9/21/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Boone, Suzette (In Jail), 9/22/1965, Unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene language
- Calloway, Antonio Germaine (Weekender), 10/16/1981, Weekender
- Cross, Quincy Rykeem (Bonded Out), 8/22/1997, Battery –Family Violence (1st offense MSD)
- Jackson, Darreshia Jaerika (In Jail), 5/18/1991, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Vicci Lavante (In Jail), 6/2/1968, Probation Violation
- Jones, Julisa Ann (2/13/1993, Criminal Trespass/Possession of open container of alcohol/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle – Felony
- Mann, Dawan Lequint (In Jail), 6/17/1991, Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 9/6/1979, Aggravated Assault
- Pope, Alicia Latoya (In Jail), 4/16/1986, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Criminal Trespass/Terroristic threats and Acts/Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
- Price, John Wayne (In Jail), 2/22/1990, Probation Violation
- Thompson, Alexis Nichole (Bonded Out), 12/20/1987, Criminal Trespass
- Tondee, Daniel Micah (In Jail), 6/2/1990, Aggressive Driving/Improper U Turn/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Wright, Wardarius Deshawn (In Jail), 8/31/2000, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- Robinson, Troy Anthony (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
- Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 42, Aggravated Assault/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Jones, Broderick Javaris (Bonded Out), Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/17
- Hwy 49 North at South GA Tech Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop
- Brady Road at Henry Hart road, Suspicious Vehicle
- 150 Sylvan Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Concord Estates near GA Hwy 30 West, Suspicious Vehicle
- South Lee St. near Columbia Avenue, Warning for brake light out
- Lamar Rd. at MP 10, Warning for Speeding
- 120 Moore Rd., Information for Officer
- 482 Old Plains Hwy, Welfare Check
- Hwy 280 East at Brickyard Rd., Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
- Hwy 19 and Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Driver was issued a warning
- 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd., Domestic Disturbance
9/18
- 363 Arch helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Hwy 280 West, Alarm Activation
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South Lot 1, Domestic disturbance
- 441 Wayman St., Alarm Activation
- Three Bridges Rd. near Field Road, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 49 North near Wood Valley Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 851 Flintside Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
- 595 Kitchens cemetery Rd., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 31, Warning for Speeding
- 125 N. Point Circle, Alarm Activation
- 243 Phil Jones Rd., Welfare Check
- 528 Talent Store Rd., Information for Officer
- 206 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
9/19
- GA Hwy 27 East at MP 26, Citation for Speeding
- 132 West Main St. at Honey Rush Boutique, Alarm Activation
- 196 Howard Johnson Rd., possible threats
- Lamar Rd. west end at US Hwy 280 East, Warnings for break light and turn signal violations
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 7, Domestic Disturbance
- 186 Mitchell St., 911 Hangup
- 111 S. Oglethorpe Avenue, Accident Involving Deer
- 149 South Village Dr., Civil Matter
- 864 Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
9/20
- Sumter County Middle School, Information for Officer
- Sumter County Court House, Lost Tag
- 240 Cartright Rd. Lot B, Welfare Check
- Forsyth St. at Manhattan St., Child or youth restraint seat not used properly
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Warning for taillight requirements
- 227 Jenkins Rd., Illegal Dumping
- 207 North ML Hudson St., Assist Another Agency
- 192 Smokey Ln., Domestic Disturbance
- 138 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Burglary
- 173 Dowdy Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
9/21
- GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 near the airport, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North near MM 23, Warning for Speeding
- SGT Parkway near Southerfield Rd., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Griggs, Seth Allen, 19, Theft By Shoplifting
- Potter, William T., 54, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn
- Reed, Demetrius Lesain, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Williams, Lashaun Denise, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/16
- 616 Jefferson St. at 1:11 a.m., Animal Complaint
9/17
- 1100 Quincy St. at 1:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 107 Knollwood Dr. Apt. C9 at 2:33 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Lamar St. at strife St. at 4:36 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- 1319 Elm Ave. at 4:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 8 Inn at 3:40 p.m., Civil Matter
- 927 Ivey St. at 8:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 105 Patterson St. at 9:28 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- E. Forsyth St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 12:42 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Improper left or right turn
- E. Forsyth St. at 3:46 a.m., Damage to Property/Wrecker accidentally caused damage to a patrol vehicle
- 704 Gailey Plaza at 12:46 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
9/18
- 601C Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:22 a.m., Ungovernable Child
- Knollwood Dr. at GA Hwy 27 at 8:15 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Possession of open container of alcohol/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle – Felony
- 225 Fairview Circle at 12:31 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1334 2nd Montgomery St. at 12:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- 144 US Hwy 19 N at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Hwy 280 South at MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:11 p.m., Aggressive Driving/Improper U Turn/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 926 Ridge St. at 5:56 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 144 Hwy 19 North at 9:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Ridge St. at Sunset Dr. at 9:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 727 Beale St. at 12:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 104 Norman Cole St. at 5:54 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
9/19
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 11:12 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1310 e. Lamar St. at McDonalds at 11:41 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys at 3:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:26 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/Complaint about an employee
- 245A Horton Dr. at 2:57 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Criminal Trespass/Terroristic threats and Acts/Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
- 326 Crawley St. at 11:09 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Norman Cole St. at 2:52 a.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call
- 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
