Auer’s goal in the 64th minute leads Hurricanes to victory over USC Aiken
From Staff Reports
AIKEN, S.C. — The Georgia Southwestern men’s soccer team defeated USC Aiken on the road Saturday evening 1-0. The game-winning goal was scored by Grant Auer in the 64th minute and it was assisted by Nicholas Sciarra. The win marks the first road victory over USC-Aiken in GSW program history and the first road win and conference win this season.
The win improves GSW’s overall record to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Peach Belt Conference play.
The Hurricanes will play next against Clayton State on Wednesday, September 22 at Hurricane Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
