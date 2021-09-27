Lady Raiders set the tone early in win over Terrell Academy

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Softball Team (SAR) set the tone early in their game against Terrell Academy (TA) by scoring four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning. That early offensive explosion would carry over for the rest of the game, as the Lady Raiders would go on to defeat TA 11-3 on Monday, September 27 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.

Senior centerfielder Morgan Minick led the Lady Raiders’ offensive attack by going 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman catcher Avery Ledger also turned in a strong performance at the plate by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Junior pitcher Maddie Godwin got the start in the circle for SAR and gave up four runs on four hits, walked four and struck out three over four innings of work. Freshman Ila Johnson came on in relief of Godwin and pitched two scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Lady Raiders wasted no time in the first inning, as Minick singled to lead off the frame and then stole second. With one out, Ledger drove home Minick on an RBI single to left field and SAR had a 1-0 lead. Landry Hart drew a walk off TA starting pitcher Jenna DeBary and T.J. Bowden followed with a single to load the bases for Godwin. Godwin promptly belted a two-run single to left field and Jadie Burrell would later drive in SAR’s fourth run of the game on an RBI single to give the Lady Raiders an early 4-0 advantage.

The Lady Eagles responded in the top of the second inning by scoring two runs and taking advantage of three walks and an error, but SAR responded in its half of the second with a run on another RBI single by Ledger.

In the top of the fourth, TA scored another run to get to within two runs at 5-3, but the Lady Raiders countered with three more runs on two hits in the bottom of the fourth and took advantage of two walks by TA pitching. SAR would later add one run in the fifth on an RBI single by Minick and then two more runs in the sixth when Minick drove them in on a sacrifice fly to right field. At that point, the game was run ruled and the Lady Raiders ended up winning 11-3.

SAR (9-7 overall, 3-3 region) will now focus its attention on an important GISA Region 3-AAA contest at home against Tiftarea Academy on Tuesday, September 28.

In the last meeting between these two teams in Chula on Thursday, September 2, the Lady Panthers defeated SAR 10-3. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.