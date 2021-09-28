Area Beat Report 9/23 to 9/27/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports
- Badmus, Shaakirah (Bonded Out), 22, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Criminal Trespass
- Chambers, Karen Danyelle (In Jail), 32, Affray (Fighthing)/Aggravated Assault
- Clark, Cornelius Veron (Weekender), 41, Drug Court Follow Up
- Clinkscales, Cordeiro Rashan (In Jail), 32, Theft By Shoplifting
- Coogle, Christopher Joseph (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking – Felony/Probation Violation
- Culp, Nicholas Charles (In Jail), 30, 1st Degree Burglary/Aggravated Assault
- Hayes, John William (Bonded Out), 71, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Holley, Montavious Mongale (In Jail), 25, Affray (Fighting)/Theft By conversion – Misdemeanor
- Jordan, Bradnym Lavonte (In Jail), 28, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol/Refusal to take DUI test/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
- Josey, Dakkayerrion (Bonded Out), 21, Battery – Family Violence (1st offense) MSD/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- McClanahan, Gregory Terrance (Released on Summons), 30, Disorderly Conduct
- Parra, Karen (Bonded Out), 1/22/2002, Theft By Shoplifting
- Juan Perez (Bonded Out), 6/24/1993, Failure to obey stop sign/Driving without a license
- Pritchard, Larry Thomas (In Jail), 1/19/1948, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children – Allowing a child to witness a felony/battery
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (Bonded Out), 11/9/1993, Aggravated Assault/Battery
- Williamson, Dexter Cantell (In Jail), 2/27/1999, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Failure to Appear/Misdemeanor
- Worth, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 4/6/1979, Theft By Shoplifting
- Johnson, Kenshaw Dermain (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
- Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
- Tyson, Tevin Shavor (In Jail), 27, Aggravated Assault/Battery
- Bell, Jeramey Keith (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
- Dozier Ronnie McNell (Bonded Out), 38, Probation Violation
- Wright, Wardarious Deshaum (Released), 21, Failure to Appear
- Williams, Kenneth (Reebook), 58, Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call/Theft By Taking –Felony/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Interference With Government Property
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/23
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 20, Mental Subject
- 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
- 766 GA Hwy 19 South, Entering Auto
- US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E at Southland Rd., Assist Motorist
- 790 Thrasher Road, Theft
- US Hwy 280 East near District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
- 368 US Hwy 280 West, Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 49 South near Albany Annex, Fireworks
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Threats
- 478 Tallent Store Road, Welfare Check
- Hwy 280 E and Pryor Cobb Rd., Accident Report
- Tommy Hooks Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- Greystone Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
9/24
- 2404 Hwy 30 West at Friendship Baptist Church, Assist Motorist
- Bumphead Rd., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 280 East at District line Rd., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Citations for Speeding and not using child safety seat properly
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 35, Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 280 E just inside Crisp County, Warning for expired tag
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 12, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 19 South just north of Little Bear Bran Rd., The driver was issued a warning for the offense
- Hwy 49 North at Ellaville St., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North near GA Hwy 195, Citations for Speeding/Passing in no passing zone
- 368 U.S. Hwy 280 West, Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Failure to have license on person
- South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Seat Belt Violation
- Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
- Hwy 49 North near MM 22, Warning for speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 49, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at South GA Tech Parkway, Warning to driver and passenger for seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warnings for speeding, mud flap violation and defective tires
- Hwy 49 at MM 23, Warning for Speeding
- 122 Lexington Circle at Lot 25, Domestic Disturbance
- Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane, Warning for Stop Sign and Seat Belt Violations
