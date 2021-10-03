Joann Scott Law: October 3, 2021

Joann Scott Law, age 72, of Americus, died on Sunday October 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Law was born May 24, 1949, the daughter of the late Grady Emmett Scott and Betty Ruth Sykes Scott. She was a member of Bethel Baptist church and a Registered Nurse.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steve Golden officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery. Ask to serve as honorary pallbearers are, Matt Cartwright, Ty Cartwright, Grady Barfield, Luke Law, and Landon Law. The family request memorial contributions be made to the Scott Law Foundation, 205 East Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709.

Mrs. Law is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Lisa Law, of Americus, two sisters and one brother-in-law, Mary Cartwright, and Bonnie and Henry Barfield, of Americus, and three grandchildren Lindsey Baugher, Luke Law, and Landon Law. She was preceded in death by one son Scott Law, and one sister Emma Scott Johnson.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.