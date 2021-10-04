October 5, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/29 to 9/30/21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:24 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Perez, Marcelena Hernandez, 33, Driving without a valid license
  • Roberts, Timothy Prisuda-Belcher (Reebook), 28, Warrant Executed
  • Daniels, Gary Anthony (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
  • Harris, Shaunya Na’Sayeh (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation/Material Witness Warrant
  • Robinson, Tiffany Shante (39 (In Jail), Probation Violation
  • Taylor, Ernest Omar (In Jail), 34, Hold for Richland Police Department

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

9/29

  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 20, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
  • 113 William Bowen Point, Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
  • Brady Road about Mask Road, Citation for Speeding
  • 112 Harper Subdivision Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 122 Pine Level Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • US Hwy 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • 303 Brockdale Dr., Warrant Executed
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 391 Watermelon Rd., Criminal Trespass
  • 137B Highway 308, Assist Another Agency
  • 826 McMath Mill Rd. Ext, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 45 South near Carter Fish Pond Rd., Accident
    involving Deer
  • 102 N. Oglethorpe St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 832 Hwy 280 E. Assist Another Agency

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Mullins, Logan Emory, 18, Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
  • Smith, Jabreia Autianna, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
  • White, Joseph, 46, Robbery

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

9/29

  • 107 Montgomery St. at 12:36 a.m., Damage to Property/Domestic Dispute
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 4:01 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Boone Park at 534 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 1605 E. Lamar St at Days Inn at 5:51 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 6:48 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 146 Columbia Avenue at 10:36 a.m., Computer Forgery
  • E. Forsyth St. at Reese St. at 11:57 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • 2001 S. Le St. at 1:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 3:10 p.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 3:17 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • South Lee St. at W. Glessner St. at 4:27 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 1524 South Lee St. at Johnson Realty at 4:26 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Degree
  • 1550 E. Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash at 6:22 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1308 Douglas Circle at 8:27 p.m., Damage to Property

 

9/30

  • 300 Block of Academy St. at 8:59 p.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children-3rd Degree
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 1:05 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass/Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Poplar St. at E. Jefferson St. at 6 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • North Lee St. at Lamar St. at 7:37 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drugs
  • 1556 E. Forsyth St. at Title Max at 11:25 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Forsyth St. at Jackson St. at 12 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:46 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St. at 2:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

