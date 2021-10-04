Area Beat Report 9/29 to 9/30/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Perez, Marcelena Hernandez, 33, Driving without a valid license
- Roberts, Timothy Prisuda-Belcher (Reebook), 28, Warrant Executed
- Daniels, Gary Anthony (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
- Harris, Shaunya Na’Sayeh (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation/Material Witness Warrant
- Robinson, Tiffany Shante (39 (In Jail), Probation Violation
- Taylor, Ernest Omar (In Jail), 34, Hold for Richland Police Department
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
9/29
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 20, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
- 113 William Bowen Point, Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
- Brady Road about Mask Road, Citation for Speeding
- 112 Harper Subdivision Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Pine Level Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Warning for Speeding
- 303 Brockdale Dr., Warrant Executed
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- 391 Watermelon Rd., Criminal Trespass
- 137B Highway 308, Assist Another Agency
- 826 McMath Mill Rd. Ext, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 45 South near Carter Fish Pond Rd., Accident
involving Deer
- 102 N. Oglethorpe St., Suspicious Vehicle
- 832 Hwy 280 E. Assist Another Agency
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Mullins, Logan Emory, 18, Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
- Smith, Jabreia Autianna, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
- White, Joseph, 46, Robbery
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
9/29
- 107 Montgomery St. at 12:36 a.m., Damage to Property/Domestic Dispute
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 4:01 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Boone Park at 534 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 1605 E. Lamar St at Days Inn at 5:51 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 6:48 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 146 Columbia Avenue at 10:36 a.m., Computer Forgery
- E. Forsyth St. at Reese St. at 11:57 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- 2001 S. Le St. at 1:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 3:10 p.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- Bessie Mays Circle at 3:17 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
- South Lee St. at W. Glessner St. at 4:27 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 1524 South Lee St. at Johnson Realty at 4:26 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Degree
- 1550 E. Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash at 6:22 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1308 Douglas Circle at 8:27 p.m., Damage to Property
9/30
- 300 Block of Academy St. at 8:59 p.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children-3rd Degree
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 1:05 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass/Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Poplar St. at E. Jefferson St. at 6 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- North Lee St. at Lamar St. at 7:37 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drugs
- 1556 E. Forsyth St. at Title Max at 11:25 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Forsyth St. at Jackson St. at 12 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:46 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St. at 2:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
