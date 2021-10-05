Area beat Report 9/30 to 10/2
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Jabria Nicole, 24, Contempt of Court
- Cosby, Brianna Tanaya, 20, Possession of Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
- Cromer, Amanda, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Cross, Erik, 18, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Cross, Erik Denyell, 18, Criminal Trespass/Affray
- Diaz, Guadalupe Alonzo, 33, Driving without a valid license/Following Too Closely
- Harper, Javoris Sharod, 30, DUI-Alcohol 0.08 GM or more 21 or over/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance
- Harvey, John Emory, 55, Criminal Trespass
- Price, Taliyah, 17, Theft By Shoplifting
- Walker, D’Asia Monique, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Walker, Felicia, 38, Criminal Trespass/Terroristic threats and Acts
- Waters, Kimberly Laken, 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
- Watts, Cleveland Reshard, 30, DUI
- Wilson, Diamonique Kateria Monshay, 23, Escape. Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Violation of Move Over Law
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/30
- Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 1:33 a.m., Failure to stop at stop/yield sign
10/1
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 2:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 100 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Girls Home for Children at 12:08 p.m., Ungovernable Child/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 870 Fairfield Dr. at 4:45 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 119 South Lee St. at 3:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 102 Mill Creek Dr. at 8:21 p.m., Making Terroristic threats and Acts/Simple Battery against a police officer/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- 625 Felder St. at 11:27 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- 202 Hwy 27 at Gas & Go at 6:08 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
10/2
- 124 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 7:44 a.m., Simple Assault
- South Lee St. at Finn St. at 11:27 a.m., Driving without a valid license/Following too closely
- 113 Highway 27 Apt. J7 at 1:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 403 Rogers St. at 6:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Felder and GSW University Dr. at 5:41 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 115 W. Lester St. at 10:23 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1201 N MLK Blvd at Big A Party Center at 10:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 306 Pine St. at 10:24 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 528 Jackson Ave. at 1:35 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
- S. Jackson St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 5:26 a.m., DUI-Alcohol 0.08 GM or more 21 or over/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance
- 207 Lorraine Avenue at 6:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1206 Crawford St. at AT&T, Criminal Trespass
10/3
- Elm Ave. at E. Hill St. at 11:47 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 402 Mayo St. at 1:05 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Assault and Battery/ Domestic Dispute
- Taylor St. at Elm Ave. at 2:08 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Driving without a valid license
- 45D Reddick Dr. at 2:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Affray
- 138 Brannon Ave. at 11:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:07 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 8:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Horton Dr. at 10:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:16 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 311 S. Jackson St. at 2:31 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 45D Reddick Dr. at 2:01 a.m., Simple battery – Family Violence
- 119 S. Lee St. at 2:11 a.m., Escape. Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Violation of Move Over Law
- N. Jackson St. at Mitchell St. at 5:33 a.m., DUI
- 1503B E. Lamar St. at Americus Housing Authority at 5:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
10/4
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:36 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:39 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 100B West Jefferson St. at Americus Pawn Shop at 10:49 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 202 Manhattan Street at Family Dollar at 1:11 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 101 Prince St. at 1:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 108 Waitsman Dr. Apt. B at 1:22 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1021 Harrold Ave. at 4:21 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 809 Fulton St. at 4:14 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 201 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Tractor Supply Store at 3:48 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- South Trip St. at 6:36 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
