Peggy Morgan White: October 1, 2021

Peggy Morgan White went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children.

She was the daughter of Ernest W. and Catherine Carter Morgan of Americus, GA where she was born and raised. Peggy attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA and received her BS degree in Education while living in Jackson, MS.

She married William David (Bill) White, Jr on December 23, 1956. They lived in Athens, GA followed by several cities in MS before settling in Birmingham, AL to start a family business. Together they had four children and were married for 56 years.

Peggy was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia Morgan, her brother Ernest Morgan (Jean), her son David White, and daughter Bett Womack.

She is survived by her brother John Morgan (Bonnie) and sisters Catherine Bell (Leland) and Lucy Harris (Ben) as well as children Steve White (Julie), Patricia Andrews (Jeff), and Kay Voss (Mike). Grand Children Glover Coats (Nick), David Andrews (Mackenzie), William White (Warren), and Colton Voss. Great grandchildren Henry White and Ford Andrews. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Peggy taught first grade in Homewood for over 30 years and retired from Edgewood Elementary School. She loved her job and was very dedicated until retirement. After retirement, she remained active with her loved former colleagues. She was a member of Bluff Park United Methodist Church and an active member of the Fisherman class. She was an active member of PEO International Chapter D, a philanthropic organization of former educators. Peggy served on the Executive Board of the McCoy Adult Daycare Center, a community service that was dear to her heart.

Peggy loved volunteering and would always participate in anything from rock-a-thons to diaper drives to bake sales. She was a wonderful cook and blessed so many with her gift of baking!

Peggy had many accomplishments through her life but was most proud of being a dedicated wife, mother, sister, and friend! She loved her role as a grandmother! She embraced and lived by the motto, “it’s better to serve than be served.” She was always doing for others and that will remain her lasting legacy.

Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the wonderful ladies who took such loving care of mother: Brenda Collins, Pearlie Johnson, Renee Edwards, Amy Northcutt, Deborah Turner, Ashley Trawick, and Clemmy Weber. Each of these ladies was a true blessing in their own special way!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Peggy’s memory to Bluff Park United Methodist Church (Food Pantry, Children’s Ministry, or Senior’s Ministry) @ 733 Valley Street, Hoover, AL 35226.

The funeral is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, Oct 9th at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Visitation is prior to the service at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens