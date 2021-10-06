Area Beat Report 9/30 to 10/5/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hosley, Marquavious D (Fine Paid), 27, Holding for Monroe County
- Hudson, Donald Lynn (In Jail), 35,
- Lockhart, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 59, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or canceled license/Failure to maintain insurance/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mason, Britley Todja (In Jail), 29, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/5
- 287 Lasco Harvey Rd., Welfare Check
- 795 Brady Road, Suspicious Vehicle
- Perry Brothers on Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 8, Accident Report
- 174 Ginger Dr., Information for officer
- 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
- 903 South Ga Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School, Accident Report
- Hwy 49 S at Arch Helms Rd., Deer Accident Report
- South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Speeding/Knowingly Driving vehicle with canceled or suspended license/No Proof of Insurance/Driving with an open alcohol container
- 138 Luke St., VIN Inspection
- 196 Boo Cosby Rd., Illegal Dumping
- Highway 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd., Traffic Stop
- 1077 GA Hwy 49 South, Missing Person
- 358 Bob Hale Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext., Aggravated Assault
10/6
- District Line Rd. and Upper River Rd., Warning for improper passing
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Bateman, Leonardo Davinci, 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tags operate VEH Without Revalid Tag/DEC
- Longdon, Robert, 70, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/30
- Jefferson St. at North Jackson St. at 4:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or toher motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Firearm
10/5
- 306 Tabby Lane at 9:14 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 10:46 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1709 Lafayette St. at 9:42 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 105 Lilly Lane at 4:52 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1609 E. Lamar St at 10:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 11:33 a.m., Warrant Executed
- East Lamar St. at Manhattan St. at 11:37 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tags operate VEH Without Revalid Tag/DEC
- 302 W. Lamar St. Draw Products at 12:07 p.m., Damage to Property
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Americus Gardens Apartments Apt. C3 at 9:26 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 325 Winn St. at Apt. B at 1:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 118 Shirley Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Financial transaction/Card Forgery
