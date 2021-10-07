Ginger Money Named SGTC Student of Excellence

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Ginger Money of Preston was recently honored as the overall Student of Excellence on the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Americus campus. A student in the Early Childhood Care and Education program, Money was nominated by her instructor, Jaye Cripe.

Each month, students from select divisions are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is chosen based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Money was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners.

“Ginger was nominated because of her fantastic work ethic,” said Cripe, “and also her dedication to the profession of education. She’s dedicated to the cause, and she’s a top notch student.”

Upon receiving the award, Money remarked: “It was an honor being nominated. I’m glad to be able to represent the Early Childhood program.”

Other nominees included: Charlie Laster of Leesburg, Medical Assisting, nominated by Jean Yawn; Jameelah Williams of Americus, Practical Nursing, nominated by Christine Rundle; Sani Aliyu of Atlanta, Criminal Justice, nominated by Teresa McCook; Tyras Washington of Fitzgerald, Barbering, nominated by Andre Robinson; Coronda Williams of Dawson, Cosmetology, nominated by Dorothea McKenzie, and Chanda Deriso of Americus, Culinary Arts, nominated by Ricky Watzlowick. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

South Georgia Technical College students excel in over 200 programs leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. See descriptions of all SGTC programs and apply for enrollment at www.southgatech.edu.