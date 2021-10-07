SGTC Holds Career Development Workshop

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently held a workshop for students to engage and educate them on the topic of workforce readiness. The event was held in the Hicks Hall student union on the Americus campus with 54 students in attendance. Cynthia Carter, Career Services Director at SGTC, led the discussion. “Your career will last as long as your commitment level,” Carter stated. “There’s a huge difference between getting ten years of experience and one year of experience ten times.”

Carter was joined on the panel by Nichole Adams of The Staffing People, a locally-owned staffing company, and Kawain Reese and Chris Walker with the Department of Community Supervision, a government agency tasked with the supervision and reentry services of felony probationers and parolees.

Adams stressed to students the importance of a well-written resume and dressing for success on a job search. She also provided tips for a successful interview and emphasized the value of solid work ethics. According to Adams, job seekers must demonstrate confidence and have the necessary skills to handle expectations effectively.

Reese and Carter discussed the lessons they try to impart to formerly-incarcerated people attempting to re-enter the workforce. They stressed the importance of career development for students as they enter a job market with companies competing to fill an unprecedented number of vacant positions.

To learn more about Career Services at SGTC, contact ccarter@southgatech.edu. Students seeking information on upcoming workshops may contact Dr. Deo Cochran at dcochran@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College offers hands-on training in over 200 programs leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Apply online at www.southgatech.edu.