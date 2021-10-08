October 8, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/7 to 10/8/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:07 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Mann, Shanita Shantae (In Jail), 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor/Failure to Appear
  • Shellhouse, Amy Marie (Bonded Out), 45, Criminal Trespass
  • Tyner, Darious Ranan (In Jail), 31, Child Support Bench Warrant

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/7

  • 1574 Highway 49 North, Lost Property
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 904 US Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 746 US Hwy 19 South, Theft
  • 116 1st Street, Theft
  • 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
  • 1681 US Highway 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist church, Alarm Activation
  • 538 Hwy 280 E at Lot 23, Damage to Property
  • 134 Pheasant Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 158 Sixth St., Animal Complaint
  • Harry Priddy Rd., Information for officer

10/8

  • 259 GA Hwy 49 South, Assist Motorist

 

 

