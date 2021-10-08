Area Beat Report 10/7 to 10/8/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Mann, Shanita Shantae (In Jail), 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor/Failure to Appear
- Shellhouse, Amy Marie (Bonded Out), 45, Criminal Trespass
- Tyner, Darious Ranan (In Jail), 31, Child Support Bench Warrant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/7
- 1574 Highway 49 North, Lost Property
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 904 US Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Vehicle
- 746 US Hwy 19 South, Theft
- 116 1st Street, Theft
- 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
- 1681 US Highway 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist church, Alarm Activation
- 538 Hwy 280 E at Lot 23, Damage to Property
- 134 Pheasant Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 158 Sixth St., Animal Complaint
- Harry Priddy Rd., Information for officer
10/8
- 259 GA Hwy 49 South, Assist Motorist
