Southland Academy Raiders edge out Gatewood in low-scoring affair

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Varsity Football Team (SAR) extended its winning streak to three games when the Raiders edged out the Gatewood Gators 14-13 on Friday, October 9 at Harvey Simpson Stadium.

The Raiders did most of its offensive work on the ground, as senior running back Hudson Collins rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries and scored one rushing touchdown. SAR Junior Guard John Saye also toted the rock for the Raiders. Saye rushed for 19 yards on five carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

In total, the Raiders gained 139 yards of total offense, with 103 of those yards coming from the running game. SAR Quarterback Chase Ledger completed two of six passes for a total of 35 yards.

With the win, the Raiders improve their overall record to 4-3 on the season and will step into GISA Region 3-AAA competition on Friday, October 15, when they travel down to Valdosta to take on the 2-5 Valiants of Valwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.