GSW Men’s Cross Country Team finishes eighth at Bobcat Invitational

From Staff Reports

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA – Former Schley County Cross Country standout Daniel Iordanov led the Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Cross Country Team for the third time this season at the Bobcat Invitational in Milledgeville, GA on Saturday, October 9. Iordanov finished the eight-kilometer course at Council Farms in a time of 32:01.80 to take 50th place.

Quillian Holland of Georgia College won the individual championship, finishing in first place with a time of 25:41.9. Columbus State won the team championship with 27 points and Georgia College finished as the meet runners-up with 50. In Cross Country, teams finish higher by accumulating as few points as possible.

GSW’s Lars Nilsen turned in his best team finish of the year, crossing the finish line in a time of 33:51.5, which was good enough for 57th place. Nilsen’s teammate, Gavin Guion (34:38.0), finished right behind him in 58th place and Luke Daniels (37:23.5) finished in 61st.

Georgia College had the top runner in the race giving them the individual win. Columbus State had the overall win finishing with 27 overall points, 23 ahead of runner-up Georgia College (50). West Georgia (56) took home third place comfortably beating out Young Harris (116).

The Hurricanes finished with 220 points, 20 points ahead of 9th place Clark Atlanta.

Bobcat Invitational

Milledgeville, Ga.

Oct. 9, 2021

GSW Individual Results

50. Daniel Iordanov, 32:01.8

57. Lars Nilsen, 33:51.5

58. Gavin Guion, 34:38.0

61. Luke Daniels, 34:59.2

65. Jordan Whitening, 35:48.5

Team Results

1. Columbus State (27 pts)

2. Georgia College (50)

3. West Georgia (56)

4. Young Harris (116)

5. USC Aiken (175)

6. Georgia Military College (180)

7. Clayton State (207)

8. Georgia Southwestern (220)

9. Clark Atlanta (240)