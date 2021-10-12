Press Release: Trick or treat in Americus

Press Release from City of Americus:

As Halloween draws near, many people are preparing costumes, decorations and trick or treat festivities in Americus. On behalf of the Mayor and Council of the City of Americus, we are requesting that the citizens of Americus considering October 30, 2021 as the Halloween Trick or Treat. While we realize that we cannot mandate this, we respectfully ask that homes be prepared and citizens honor this request since October 31, 2021 falls on a Sunday. We wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween this October 30th. We know it is one of the most anticipated times of the year.