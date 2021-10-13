Celebrating communities of faith and our blue

Tracy K. Hall

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, a good crowd representing all races, ages, genders and socio-economic levels gathered on the courthouse steps to acknowledge the power of prayer in the work of law enforcement. Faith and Blue is a nationwide initiative which brings together communities of faith and law enforcement to build stronger relationships between our law enforcement, but also between our citizens. Faith and Blue’s website describes the weekend as such, “At the heart of this initiative is reinforcement of the connection between law enforcement professionals and communities they serve though the reach of houses of worship. There is no resource that can match the depth of the faith community in facilitating productive engagement with law enforcement, which is needed now more than ever.”

Chief Mark Scott welcomed everyone to the event with a reminder of the last time we gathered to pray for the city at the public safety building some time ago. Chief Scott says there have been no drive by shootings since the commencement of the prayer service and he stands firm in prayer playing a part in making for better communities. Chief Scott then handed the leadership of the meeting over to several local pastors who prayed on various topics related to the city, mostly to include we realize our potential to unite, healing of our land, reconciliation and blessings upon both citizens and law enforcement professionals. Sheriff Eric Bryant also addressed the crowd and mentioned the heads of several law enforcement agencies we are privileged to enjoy.

After the group prayers, smaller groups broke off to pray together for about ten minutes. Each group was self-guided and many of those gathered found new friends within their group. There was some discussion about having future events for prayer over the community as it is a powerful tool to bring about our best. The hour closed in praise songs and many lingered to enjoy old friendships and begin to make new ones.

For Saturday’s activities Life Point Church hosted several carnival type activities for the community to enjoy. Children were especially excited to participate in “touch a truck” in which they got to explore vehicles our first responders utilize for their service. In addition, there was opportunity to continue or start a relationship with law enforcement professionals. To learn more about this nationwide initiative, please visit: faithandblue.org.