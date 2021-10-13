Council Camporee Held

Staff Reports

South Georgia Council held its annual Council Camporee the weekend of October 8 to 10 at Camp Patten in Lakeland. Over 150 scouts and leaders attended from troops in Albany, Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, Hahira, Lakeland, Leesburg, Sylvester, Tifton, and Valdosta.

Competitions included axe throwing, pavilion raising, sky bridge construction, Dutch oven desert cooking, canoe racing, canoe tug-of-war, and campfire skits. Troop 2020 of Valdosta (Sponsored by Trinity Presbyterian Church) took first place, Troop 3 of Albany (Sponsored by St. Teresa’s Catholic Church) took second place, and Troop 270 of Cordele (Sponsored by First United Methodist Church) took third place.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/ .