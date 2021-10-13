Motorcyclists hold benefit ride to support the Smarr Smith Foundation

Bikers celebrated Nick Smarr and Jody Smith with a ride which began in Unadilla and made stops in Americus, Richland, Ellaville and Montezuma on Friday, October 8, 2021. Despite the rain, a healthy number of riders made the trip. When arriving in Americus, several members of the Smarr Smith Foundation met with the bikers to tell of the foundation’s mission on behalf of our local law enforcement. As an appreciation, Jessi Simmons, the foundation’s president gave each rider a challenge coin.

Nick Smarr was an officer with the Americus Police Department. Jody Smith served as an officer at GSW Public Safety. On December 7, 2016, they were tragically shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call. Nick died on the scene; Jody died the following day. The two were the best of friends and had graduated from the same police academy together. The Smarr Smith Foundation was established to celebrate their memory while raising funds which go directly to local law enforcement agencies. To learn more about the foundation please visit smarrsmithfoundation.com

Angel City Motorcycle Rally is housed out of Unadilla and holds several rides and events over the course of a year. To learn more about them, please visit angelcitymotorcyclerally.com

The Smarr Smith Foundation board members are Jessi Simmons, Faith Pinnell, Jimmy Whaley, Tracy Hall, Blake Dukes, Paul Johnson, Donnie McCrary, Hannah Pitts, Jay Lewis, Mike Tracy, Michael Lewis, and Mark Scott.